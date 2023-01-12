I have a challenge which I need to overcome ASAP in this new year.
I’m averagely good looking ( probably a 6/10), I find it difficult to say ‘NO’ to the financial requests of female friends, although I get laid in return sometimes.
I have seen guys that do not spend much on ladies and they seem to attract a lot of ladies. Those category of guys also get laid lot of times without spending much.
How do guys pull stunts like this?
‘I Spend A Lot Of Money On Girls But Some Guys Do Not Spend A Dime’
