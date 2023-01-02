I Sponsored And Removed Secondus As PDP National Chairman – Wike

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has taken on Uche Secondus, the former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who claimed that he is his benefactor, and said it is a lie.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that speaking on Friday at the Eneka Road Roundabout, the venue of the flag-off ceremony for the construction of Eneka -Igbo Etche Road dualisation project, Wike stated that at no point in his political career did Secondus sponsor him to any political office except that he accompanied him on some lobbying trips.

The Rivers governor insisted that he is rather the benefactor to Secondus because against fierce opposition and rejection from the likes of Sule Lamido, Austin Opara, Abiye Sekibo, Celestine Omehia, and Lee Maeba, he sponsored him to become the national chairman of PDP and removed him later when he wanted to make his nephew governor of Rivers State.

“You wanted to be national chairman first to impose your nephew or your cousin as you may call him to become governorship candidate of PDP in Rivers State. I said not here, it won’t work. We had to kick out first and we did, and you are out,” Wike said.

Wike listed Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, Senator John Mbata and the Dr. Odili’s families as sponsors at various times of his political dreams.

Furthermore, the governor stated that Secondus was awarded several contracts worth about N50 billion in Rivers State and had been paid a total sum of N43.9 billion, but he has never completed any of the projects and can also not account for money received.



