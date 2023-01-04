IBB Didn’t Endorse Obi, He Does Not Have A Twitter Account – Spokesman

By Temidayo Akinsuyi

Former Military President, Ibrahim Babangida has denied reports that he has endorsed Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the 2023 general elections.

A Twitter account, General_Ibbro had tweeted on Tuesday that Babangida said he supported the endorsement of Obi by former president Olusegun Obasanjo

The Twitter account reads “Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo will forever be a true elder statesman and a boss in the military. No serving General in the Nigerian Army today joined the military earlier than 1982. By then, Obasanjo had already finished his military career. I respect him a lot, with his endorsement”.

However when contacted by DAILY INDEPENDENT on the authenticity of the account, spokesperson to the former military leader, Prince Kassim Afegbua denied that Babangida endorsed Obi, saying IBB doesn’t have a Twitter account.

He said IBB only makes opinion known through signed statements.

” It is not true please. Ignore the report of the endorsement. IBB doesn’t have a Twitter handle. If he is going to speak, it will be through a signed statement, not Twitter. Those behind the Twitter statement are liars”.

