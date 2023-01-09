Ibiyeomie Bans Couples From Having Sex During Fasting

Pastor David Ibiyeomie the founder and lead minister of Salvation Ministries in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, has banned his followers from enjoying their marital rights as the church commences twenty-one-day fasting.

Pastor Ibiyeomie on Sunday declared a 21-day fasting and prayer for the church.

To this end, he has ordered married couples in the church to suspend the consummation of their conjugational rights until the end of the 21 days of spiritual exercise.

Speaking during the church’s Sunday thanksgiving service for the year 2023, Pastor Ibiyeomie told his congregation that physical intimacy would not be allowed during the period of fasting, stating that abstinence from sex for only three weeks will not kill anyone.

Giving Bible references to back his claims, the cleric read recommended 1 Corinthians 7:5 for the couples.

The Bible scripture given by Pastor Ibiyeomi reads: “The wife’s body does not belong to her alone but also to her husband. In the same way, the husband’s body does not belong to him alone but also to his wife. Do not deprive each other except by mutual consent and for a time, so that you may devote yourselves to prayer, – 1 Corinthians 7:5”.

Pastor Ibiyeomi charged couples who believe they can break their fasting with food and sexual affairs for the day to stir clear from it.

According to him, such kind of mentality is associated with persons who wish to twist the Bible to gratify their fleshly lust.

“Abstain from sex this fasting season because I’ve heard people say, ‘My husband said that once we break since we eat food, we should eat this one too’! So, ah! I’ve heard it! As a pastor, they say please talk to my husband that we are fasting”, the cleric said.



