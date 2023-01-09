Ibrahim Babangida Travels To Germany, To Return After Elections

Former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida IBB has travelled to Germany, our correspondent gathered yesterday.

It was learnt that IBB travelled yesterday with his second son, Aminu and a security aide and will return after the general elections.

It was also learnt that the former leader took off from the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Abuja with all his other children at the airport to bid him farewell.

A close family source told LEADERSHIP that IBB had sought to travel as usual to evade any controversy ahead of the general elections and also undertake his usual medical checks.

The source said; “His Excellency is no doubt averse to being mentioned in and associated with any of the controversies the election may generate and decided to go away.

“Already, some of the presidential candidates have requested to visit him publicly but he refused and decided to go out of the country instead.”

Another source said in November and December last year IBB met some state governors to prepare grounds for his preferred presidential candidate but as usual he kept it away.

It was learnt that IBB will be in Germany for three months and would return a few days to the Ramadan.

It would be recalled that in 2015 and 2019, he traveled out a few months to the general elections and came back a few weeks after the elections.



https://leadership.ng/ibb-travels-to-germany-returns-after-elections/

