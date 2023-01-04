If A Politician Invites You For Thuggery, Ask Him To Recruit His Child – Tambuwal

If Any Politician Invites You For Thuggery, Ask Him To Recruit His Child – Tambuwal Tells Youths

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal has advised Nigerian youths to refrain from being used as political thugs in the 2023 general election, IGBERETV reports.

Speaking at a recent rally of the party, Tambuwal told Nigerian youths to ask politicians who want to use them for thuggery, to use their children instead. He further said that they should not allow themselves to be used to compromise peaceful coexistence by perpetrating violence and chaos.

Tambuwal said;

“You should ask any politician who invites you into political thuggery to align you with his sons and daughters.”



