If stadium is too big for your rally, use wedding reception venue or Inter House Sport ground. Stop the embarrassment already, it doesn’t look good to watch. Cut your rally according to your size.
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0cJLCESLKs97CBqad7x3BJw91dMpeCqRFg4spxn2CkYsL7urgb5ah91tHqNDTpLeYl&id=100044230039479&mibextid=Nif5oz
If A Stadium Is Too Big For Your Rally, Use Wedding Reception Venue – Deji Adeyanju
If stadium is too big for your rally, use wedding reception venue or Inter House Sport ground. Stop the embarrassment already, it doesn’t look good to watch. Cut your rally according to your size.