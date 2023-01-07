If A Stadium Is Too Big For Your Rally, Use Wedding Reception Venue – Deji Adeyanju

If stadium is too big for your rally, use wedding reception venue or Inter House Sport ground. Stop the embarrassment already, it doesn’t look good to watch. Cut your rally according to your size.
