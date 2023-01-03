‘If You No Love Me, Na God Go Punish You’ – Burna Boy Blasts His Fans

Afrobeat star Burna Boy in this video cusses our his fans who had waited several hours for his live performance.

According to Burna boy, he would have left for home if not for Seyi vibes who pleaded with him as the fans are undeserving.

He pointed out how he had been condemned by the fans in several instances and yet he still showed up to perform at a concert for them.

In his words.

After una don talk say I kill person for Cubana.

After una don talk say my mama dance for Fela

No wahala, I still love una na why I set here

If you no love me, Na God to punish you.

Burna Boy Tells Fans He Loves Them Despite Several Times He was Wronged By Them So He Expects Same.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SCYOFHFHzaY

