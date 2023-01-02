I’m Going To Win 2023 Election, No One Can Stop Me – Tinubu

54 days to the 2023 election, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said he has been engaging people directly and indirectly, thus insinuations about him boycotting interviews are inaccurate.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that speaking to

Freedom Radio while on lesser Hajj in Saudi Arabia, Tinubu said: “I just finished talking to people through town-hall meetings and speaking directly to people. Those saying that I am boycotting interviews are losers, and they will lose.

“I have moved around, spoken on different platforms, and stood for hours to address different audiences. Before, they said I could not walk; they said I could not stand. They were shamed.

“Since the campaign started, I have marshalled more original ideas than anyone else.

“I have demonstrated knowledge, experience and a great capacity to be on top of issues in the country. And this job is about ideas and issues regarding the leadership of our country.

“I have all it takes to be the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and I am asking the people of the country to have confidence and respect for that.

“Look at my background and my previous assignments. I want to serve the country and serve the country very well.

“By the engagements we are having, it is clear that we are going to win this election.

“As the elections draw closer, the signs are clear, and that is why our opponents are jittery.”

