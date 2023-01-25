Imo State Government Condemns Brutal Murder Of Ideato Sole Administrator

See previous thread: Gunmen Behead Chris Ohizu, Imo LG Boss After Collecting ₦‎6M Ransom

Government of Imo State

IMO STATE GOVERNMENT CONDEMNS BRUTAL MURDER OF SOLE ADMINISTRATOR.

The Government of Imo State is saddened by the brutal and cruel murder on Sunday January 22nd, of the Sole Administrator of Ideato North local government, Chris Ahizu.

The chilling assassination of Mr Ahizu in cold blood is as benumbing as it is callous.

This killing falls in line with the targeting of members of the ruling APC, government officials and their friends. Those previously murdered in cold blood include; Hon. Mrs Jenny Rachael Okonkwo (Iron Lady), Orlu APC LGA woman leader, Nze Chidi Ejiaka, Barr. Darlington Odume, Nze Nwachukwu Igboayaka, Mrs Helen Nnakwe, Collins Okey Agah, Chukwudi Dimagwu, Eddy Ofuefule, all APC chieftains from Orlu and many others as well as Emma Mazi, former IMC chairman of Oguta LGA.

It is unfortunate that even those who are quick to shout over insecurity in the state, never found their voices to condemn these cold blooded killings in the past and are not saying anything also on the latest killing.

Be that as it may, Government condemns this cold blooded murder on a Sunday and appeals to the perpetrators of the dastardly act and their sponsors to resist the temptation of going ahead with this blood letting which has plunged the state into the current state of uncertainty.

While Government condoles with the family of the deceased, it has charged the security agencies to leave no stone unturned in finding those behind the killing and bring them to book. In the same vein, government will continue to collaborate with security agencies to ensure the safety of lives and property in the state.

Declan Emelumba

Commissioner for Information and Strategy

