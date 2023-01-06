INEC Decentralises PVC Collection To Ward Level From Today

INEC Nigeria @inecnigeria
PRESS RELEASE
Devolution of Collection of Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) to Registration Areas (Electoral Wards).
https://twitter.com/inecnigeria/status/1611071427737706501
INEC Nigeria @inecnigeria
Did you know that the Commission will be bringing the PVCs closer to you from Friday 6th to Sunday 15th January 2023 at your Registration Area/Ward.
Those who are unable to collect their PVCs at the LGA offices of the Commission can do so at the Registration Areas/Wards.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N0vM8LybTto