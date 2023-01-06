INEC Decentralises PVC Collection To Ward Level From Today

INEC Nigeria @inecnigeria

PRESS RELEASE

Devolution of Collection of Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) to Registration Areas (Electoral Wards).



https://twitter.com/inecnigeria/status/1611071427737706501

Did you know that the Commission will be bringing the PVCs closer to you from Friday 6th to Sunday 15th January 2023 at your Registration Area/Ward.

Those who are unable to collect their PVCs at the LGA offices of the Commission can do so at the Registration Areas/Wards.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N0vM8LybTto

https://twitter.com/inecnigeria/status/1610949907539427329

