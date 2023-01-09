INEC Publishes List Of PVC Collection Centres For Ward Level Collection

See previous thread here: INEC Explains How To Know Your PVC Collection Center

INEC Nigeria @inecnigeria

Names and locations of the Registration Areas (or Wards) for collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) in the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory.

Click on the link below for full details

https://inecnigeria.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/PVC-Collection-centers-for-Ward-level-1.pdf

https://twitter.com/inecnigeria/status/1612064366890995712

There are more than 311 pages on the website that has the names of the collection centres (in the format in the third picture below) and I can’t post all the 311 pages, so click on the link above to see the full list of collection centres.

