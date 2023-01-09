INEC Publishes List Of PVC Collection Centres For Ward Level Collection

See previous thread here: INEC Explains How To Know Your PVC Collection Center
INEC Nigeria @inecnigeria
Names and locations of the Registration Areas (or Wards) for collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) in the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory.
There are more than 311 pages on the website that has the names of the collection centres (in the format in the third picture below) and I can’t post all the 311 pages, so click on the link above to see the full list of collection centres.