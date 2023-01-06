INEC Sets Up Situation Room, Collation Centre

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Independent National Electoral Commission has established a National Situation Room and Collation Centre where the results of the presidential election will be collated.

According to the Commission, the International Conference Centre in the Federal Capital Territory will serve as the venue for the exercise.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, on Thursday.

The statement read, “The Commission held its regular weekly meeting today, Thursday, January 5, 2023 and deliberated on several issues, including the venue for the National Situation Room and Collation Centre for the 2023 General Election.

“As the general election approaches, the Commission establishes a National Situation Room and Collation Centre where the results of presidential elections are collated. Once again, the International Conference Centre in Abuja will serve as the venue for this important exercise.

“Accordingly, the Commission has established two committees for this purpose. First is the Collation Secretariat, where presidential results from the states will be collated. This will be headed by the Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, in exercising his constitutional responsibilities as the Chief Electoral Commissioner of the Federation and Returning Officer for the presidential election. In addition, a few technical staff will assist him.

“The second is the Situation Room and Collation Centre Committee, which shall be responsible for the preparation of the venue, seating arrangement, utilities and services, security, the accreditation of party agents, as well as the national and international observers, media, etc. The Committee has the following membership:

1. Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu, National Commissioner – Chairperson

2. Prof. Abdullahi Abdu Zuru, National Commissioner – Member

3. Barr. Festus Okoye, National Commissioner – Member

4. Director, Electoral Operations – Member

5. Director, ICT – Member

6. Director, Planning and Monitoring – Member

7. Director, Security – Member

8. Director, Election & Party Monitoring – Member

9. Director, International Cooperation & Protocol – Member

“The Situation Room and Collation Centre Committees were inaugurated by the Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who charged them to commence work in earnest and to discharge their responsibilities diligently.”

https://punchng.com/inec-sets-up-situation-room-collation-centre/

