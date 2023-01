https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F4WlJ4F0tZs

Hello INEC Nigeria,

This is your staff at Emene Primary school in Enugu state collecting 1000 from Nigerians before giving them their PVCs.

Is this how you intend to conduct a free and fair election?

We humans are very despicable!!!

Watch video Above

Her name is Mrs Chinwendu Nnamani a serving Counselor representing Mbulujodo-West Ward 20 in Enugu-East Local Government, Enugu State.

