INEC Takes Delivery Of The Last Batch Of BVAS (Pictures)

The Independent National Electoral Commission has received the last batch of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation machines (BVAS) at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, via the Commission’s Twitter handle on Wednesday.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, National Commissioners and senior officials of the Commission were on ground to take delivery of the BVAS at the airport.

https://www.facebook.com/135140476511057/posts/pfbid036eAFsJReaD9a5DRASyp3NgUSuvf6SxSAaHw64wH4uozaHzF7tfXr2EkNGSQnqftsl/?mibextid=Nif5oz

