Is This Obi’s Pathway To Victory In 2023?

With the buildup to the next elections, many permutations and projections have been thrown arround. The polls, projections all point to one winner. Peter Obi. This pill might be hard to swallow by PDP and APC as they are yet to understand why a structureless party is gathering so much momentum. I have made my own projections based on ANAP and the rececnt BANTUPAGE polls. While ANAP has been a very reputable poll with a decent track record, I was very pleased with the work done by BANTUPAGE hence the need for my own projection based on this two polls. I have attached my projections which i did with xcel. The zones in yellow shows zone i had to do a bit of adjustment. The other zones not colored are zones were the BANTUPAGE projections or ANAP was used without any further input. I had to separate lagos from SW cos 50% of registerd voters in SW are in lagos. Those who understand statistics would understand the need for this. The ANAP poll predicts a landslide for Obi, but I think the election will go down the wire even though Obi will win. Hence I had to combine with that of BANTU which drilled down into ethnicity and religion which will play a major role in this election.

SOUTH-SOUTH- I lowered LP party to get 50% though obi was given 66% on Bantu poll and 46% on ANAP. APC- 10%, PDP-20%

SOUTHWEST- No adjustment was made data from BantuPage.

SOUTHEAST- I had to use ANAP as i couldnt get any poll from Bantu.

NORTH CENTRAL- ANAP was used

NORTH WEST- No adjustment. I had to go with Bantu cos i feel the ANAP poll overstimated LP in this Zone

NORTH-EAST- I had to use Bantu poll even though it dint capture Borno, Yobe and Bauchi. I believe this is an APC stronghold. BANTU POLL gave the following- LP- 15, APC-12, PDP-37(This % didnt capture Borno, Yobe and Bauchi hence i had to do the adjustment.) LP- 15%, APC- 40%, PDP-37. This is APC stronghold hence i expect them to win this region.

SUMMARY

LP- 10,917,751

APC- 7,753,050

PDP- 7,279,552

NNPP- 2,427,785

Feel free to air your opinion. No insult or tribal slur. If you have a pathway for your candidate feel free to let us know.

