“Is This Outfit I Got For My Birthday Too Short To Be Worn Outside?” (Pics)

Hello all!

I got this outfit for my birthday. I wanted to wear it that day. I just wanted to wear something different that day, so I got this brown leather outfit. Although, I tried the outfit on before I purchased it, but when I went out with it later that night, I was thinking it’s too short. I didn’t know it was going to be this short. I will go to the outlet where I got it later today or tomorrow. I would want to exchange it with another much longer outfit.

What do you think of the outfit? Isn’t it too short to be worn outside? As a lady, can you comfortably wear this outside without feeling awkward in it? I want to know your opinions and what you think. And as a man, what comes to your mind when you see a lady putting this on and she walks pass you. What would you think of such a lady?

Please, I would like to know your opinions on this.

Thanks.

Attached below is a picture of the outfit;

