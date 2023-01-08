It Is Not By Force To Give Offerings And Tithes

Since the time I was born, I have never seen a pastor carry gun and force person to give offerings or tithe.

So why are churches getting bad rep? No be by force to give, if you do not want to give, then do not give. After all, na your own money, so it is up to you to give or not to give. If you feel pressure or you are reluctant to give, please do not give at all.

If they talk sow a seed of 10,0000 naira or 50 naira, and you do not have or you do not want to give, do not stress yourself at all. Give what you can give easily and cheerful and if you do not want to, then don’t.

Pastor can use words to persuade someone to give. At the end of the day, it is up to individuals to decide to give or not. So leave the Pastors and let them be.

If Pastor fly private jet, well good for him. If he use body guards, good for him. The body guards are getting paid and the private jet is not free.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related