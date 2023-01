January 7th, 2023 is being celebrated as Christmas Day in Ethiopia and by the Orthodox Churches.

#MerryChristmas It’s no news that Ethiopia has a different Calendar from the rest of the world.

So Today we wish Ethiopians a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New year.

NB: #Ethiopia is still in the year 2015

Note Also That: The Orthodox Church continue to use the Julian Calendar.

