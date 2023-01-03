Japa: Is 10 Million Naira Enough To Leave Nigeria?

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Is 10 million enough to leave Nigeria, people are saying it’s better to invest the money but the market is too risky. Is 10 million enough for Japa and which country can that get me into?

Thank you!

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: