Jay Jay Okocha And Wife, Nkechi Celebrate Their 25th Wedding Anniversary (Pix)

Jay Jay Okocha And Wife, Nkechi Celebrate Their 25th Wedding Anniversary (Photos)

Former Nigerian footballer and ex-Super Eagles captain, Austin Jay Jay Okocha has taken to his Instagram handle to celebrate 25th wedding anniversary with his wife, Nkechi, today January 3, IGBERETV reports.

He shared a photo of himself and his wife with the caption;

“Happy 25th wedding Anniversary to the wife of my youth ❤️”



https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm8uqe-sRdk/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The couple got married in 1997 and have been blessed with two children.

