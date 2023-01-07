Journalist In Syria Explains Why He Still Washes Dishes After Marrying 3 Wives (Pix)

A journalist based in Syria has explained why he still has to be doing the dishes in his house, despite having three wives, IGBERETV reports.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the man posted a photo of him in the Kitchen and wrote;

”Some people think 3 wives is all about sex & being the boss. Being the leader of a large family means that I’m in service to them. Just as Prophet Muhammad was in service to his family. If my 3 Queens can take care of the kids every day then I can wash some dishes sometimes too.”



https://twitter.com/BilalKareem/status/1610652617121595400?t=lUeAKHn-HQeiucl1z-Avcw&s=19

