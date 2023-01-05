Jubilation As Orji Kalu Constructs Dilapidated Umuobasi Amankalu-Igbere Road

There was jubilation on Wednesday by residents of Umuobasi Amankalu in Igbere, Abia State after the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu completed the construction of the road in the community.

The Umuobasi Amankalu Igbere Road which was in dilapidated condition was constructed by the former Governor of Abia, Senator Kalu, putting an end to years of suffering as residents of the community applauded Senator Kalu for his doggedness in ensuring the speedy completion of the road.

An indigene of the community and Executive Director of IgbereTV, Emeh James Anyalekwa had in November 2021 during a visit to the Senate Chief Whip made an appeal for the construction of the road which had become almost impassable, making life unbearable for locals.

Kalu during the visit promised to ensure the road was included in the next budget and completed before end of 2023.

Speaking with our correspondent, the Chairman of Ndi Anyalekwa, Ihuezi clan, Mr Udo Isaac commended Senator Kalu for coming to their rescue by ensuring that the road is completed.

Mr Isaac revealed that before Senator Kalu’s intervention, the road had become a death trap which made life very difficult for the villagers as motorists and vendors could not reach the community with daily supplies.

According to him, “Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is a man of his words. He promised us that this road will be completed before this year’s Christmas and we are grateful that he fulfilled his promise”.

“On behalf of the entire Ndi Anyalekwa clan, I sincerely thank Senator Kalu because he is a gift to our community, Abia State and Nigeria. We will keep praying for him,” he said.

Other residents of the area equally commended Senator Kalu for the completion of the road and noted that farmers can now easily access their farms and take their goods to the market.

IGBERE TV had reported that Senator Kalu promised to continue to take measures that will improve the lots of his people and provide opportunities that will engender human capital development for the sustainable growth of Abia North Senatorial District, Abia State and Nigeria in general.

Kalu, who is the Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, gave the assurance on Monday during a radio program on Sun Fm Igbere in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State.

Senator Kalu stated that the zone stands to benefit more if he is returned back to the National Assembly as its Senator, noting that he has gained valuable experience in four years to bring more dividends of democracy to the people.

He described the numerous projects he attracted and executed as part of measures put in place to absorb the teeming youths of Abia North, Abia State and Nigeria in general and bringing economic prosperity to the people.

“I am lucky the people of Abia North Senatorial District voted for me as their Senator and I will do my best to serve them. When I was governor of the state, they rewarded me for my performance in my first tenure by re-electing me despite the fact that some people at the centre opposed me. Abia North people would determine my reelection. I have worked hard for my people. When I was the governor of the state, I constructed the Ebem- Asaga-Ndi Ibe-Amuma- Okon- Amangwu road in Ohafia Local Government Area and some in Umunneochi Local Government Area and I reconstructed them as a Senator. I will do everything to sustain what we are doing; sustainable jobs for our people, roads, health, education and others; I want to see an Abia North where everything works.”

Kalu said he was confident that APC will have a sweeping victory in 2023 because of the trust people have in the party, adding: “In 2019, we gave President Muhammadu Buhari 68% votes here and he has decided to reward us with projects. This same President Muhammadu Buhari built the Enugu Porthacourt road, gave us Second Niger Bridge that other leaders denied us. So you must vote for APC three times in 2023 for more projects and development.”

He recounted some of the development projects he has attracted and executed in the Senatorial District to include construction of over 60 rural roads, installation of street lights, sinking of boreholes, renovation of schools and health centres.

He also promised more development projects in the Senatorial District when reelected in 2023, saying: “Development is a continuous process; I will do more for Abia North and Abia State in general when I am reelected.”

On the allegation of anti-party activities by a group of Abia APC members, the former Abia state governor said he remains a committed member of the party at all levels.

On the allegation that he abandoned Arochukwu/Ohafia road and failed to tackle insecurity in Abia North as a Senator, he slammed a former Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Mao Ohuabunwa for lying to the public that he attracted the road project.

According to him, the facilitation of the said road project was done by him, and Hon. Uko Nkole— member representing Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency. He noted that the project was not abandoned as claimed by Ohuabunwa.

“Mao Ohuabunwa never attracted any project. He was a colossal failure who did not know why he was sent to Abuja. Hon. Uko Nkole and I fought for Arochukwu Ohafia road. The contract we have is from Ohafia to Ihechiowa. There was crisis in the family of the contractor when he died and that affected the road project. Mao Ohuabunwa is a failure blaming me for insecurity in Abia North. He did not talk about those with the constitutional right to secure its citizens except trying to play politics with my name.”

