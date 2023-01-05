Jubilation In Benue As PDP Guber Candidate, Uba Returns From Medical Vacation

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mxF81BZ8sZU

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has expressed delight that the forces of darkness which had planned to scuttle the governorship ambition of Engr. Titus Uba have been stopped by God.

A visibly elated Governor Ortom bared his mind Tuesday while addressing the mammoth crowd that turned up to welcome the PDP governorship candidate to the State after his medical vacation.

According to Governor Ortom, the return of our governorship candidate was a clear sign that the forces of darkness over PDP, over Engr Uba and over Benue have failed.

The Governor assured that no amount of distraction would make the PDP lose next year’s election while also expressing optimism that Engineer Uba would take from where he stopped in providing quality service to the people.

Governorship candidate of the PDP, Engr. Uba in his brief remarks amidst shouts of excitement from party supporters, said he was back and set to continue from where he stopped before his medical vacation.

Uba who was flanked by his wife, Pauline, his deputy, Sir John Ngbede and other party leaders thanked Governor Ortom and the people of the State for supporting him in prayers which has made his recovery quick and total.

The PDP governorship candidate had earlier arrived in Makurdi and was received at the Agan Toll Gate along Makurdi-Abuja highway by the State PDP Campaign Management Committee led by Dr. Cletus Tyokyaa as well as thousands of PDP supporters who came in across the state.

