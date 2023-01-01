“Just Witnessed An Accident Now 1st Of January”

I dey express now. Close to Ogan primary school Benin-Asaba expressway and a commercial 16-seater bus of Anambra State Express motor just lost control.

The car swayed from left to right before sumersaulting into the bush that divides both lanes on the right side.

The vehicle was wrecked and I think 2 people were unconscious. Thankfully, the Federal Road Safety Corps responded ASAP.

Omo! If you dey drive and you feel sleepy park well and stretch yourself out.

It’s so sad some people already started off the new year badly. The car was a wreck. I think the guy on the passengers side close to the driver was flung out of the windshield because a body was found a few yards ahead in the bush.

It’s sad no form of First Aid was administered by the FRSC at the scene. It’s sad that no ambulance was there. I wanted to suggest mouth to mouth both I’m not trained on how to act in such cases either ..

Drive safely guys because I don’t think God favors anyone above another. I rather think we humans should be careful when doing things we are in control of and leave the rest to ‘God’

Happy new year guys

