Kano ‘Doctor’ Transfuses Woman With HIV Infected Blood!

There is confusion in the Tudun Wada Dankadai community at Tudun Wada Local Council in Kano State, following an alleged transfusion of infectious blood on a female patient.

The blood, allegedly infected with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) was said to have been administered by an alleged fake doctor on the innocent patient who was diagnosed with Malaria.

Besides, an investigation conducted by a special committee on the activities of fake health personnel in the community revealed there were not less than 130 health centres and patent pharmacies.

In an interview with journalists in Kano, Chairman of the committee in Tudun Wada Dankadai community, Alhaji Abubakar Musa Karafe disclosed that investigation revealed that out of 130 fake doctors, only one has a secondary school certificate.

Alhaji Karafe stressed that after thorough checks, the committee also discovered one of the health workers is an electrical engineer who owns an eight-bed hospital and is treating different illnesses in the community.

He said: “It is even worse how one of the fake doctors transfused HIV positive blood in one woman who attended his clinic for treatment of malaria, unknown to her she was being treated by an unqualified person.

“It is disheartening that we even found an electrical engineer operating a private hospital, attending to patients, administering drugs, drips, blood and even attending to pregnant women. One of them, like I said, infected a woman with HIV positive blood.

“We even found one who is a traditional medicine vendor, but he attended to cholera patients. We had to evacuate the patient to hospital for proper treatments. Most of them don’t even have basic knowledge about health. One of them said he is a nurse but we discovered he has only a secondary school leaving certificate,” he added.

The investigation was commissioned by the council following a series of complaints received from residents over proliferation of private hospitals and the attendant health burden.

When contacted, Executive Secretary, Private Health Institution Management Agency (PHIMA), Usman Tijjani confirmed the incident,but maintained that government is taking necessary measures to curb the medical quackery in the area.

Tijjani who spoke through Director Operations, Isa Isyaku, said, an anti-quackery bill is underway in the state to checkmate the activities of the quacks.



https://guardian.ng/news/kano-doctor-allegedly-transfuses-woman-with-infected-blood/

