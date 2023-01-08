Kebbi PDP House Of Reps Candidate, Abba Muhammed Bello Is Dead

Abba Muhammed Bello, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Birnin Kebbi/Kalgo/Bunza Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives is dead, IGBERETV reports.

He died after returning from the United States where he went to check on his father and former PDP chairman, Dr Muhammed Haliru Bello, who has been sick for a while.

Muhammed Bello defeated the incumbent House of Representatives member, Alhaji Mohammed Bello-Yakubu, an All Progressives Congress (APC) defector, to get the HoR ticket.

