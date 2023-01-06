Kenyan Gay Right Activist, Chiloba Killed, Body Stuffed In Metallic Box (Graphic Pix)

Kenyan Gayright Activist Edwin Chiloba Killed, Body Stuffed In Metallic Box (Graphic Photos) – IGBERETV report

The police in Kenya began an investigation into the murder of model and LGBTQ activist, Edwin Chiloba on Wednesday, January 4, IGBERETV reports.

Chiloba was found murdered and his body was stuffed in a metallic box along the Kipenyo-Kaptinga road, in Kapsaret, Uasin Gishu.

According to the police, preliminary investigations show that a car without a plate number was seen dropping the metal box in the area.

The matter was reported to police officers who were manning a nearby roadblock. The officers abandoned their post and rushed to the scene. Upon opening the box, a decomposing body of a man dressed in a woman’s clothes was found inside.

It was later established that the dead body was that of the fashion designer and gay rights activist.

His remains were then deposited at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital awaiting post-mortem to establish the cause of death as investigations start. Chiloba was a known LGBTQ advocate in the country.

Speaking on the incident, the spokesperson of the Kenyan Police Force, Resila Onyango said they are yet to know the motive.

“We don’t know for now why he was killed that way. Experts are handling the matter,” she said.

In early July 2022, Edwin posted the horrific photos above on Instagram, after he was attacked and assaulted ostensibly because of who he was and his work in gender-fluid fashion and content.



