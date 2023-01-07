Kevin Mccarthy Wins Vote To Become Speaker Of The US House Of Reps

BREAKING: Kevin McCarthy wins vote to become Speaker of the US House of Representatives.

This was after the fifteenth vote for over three days voting.

https://twitter.com/spectatorindex/status/1611595794934820864?t=Mx__wMDp13_5pQUVv1tNuw&s=19

