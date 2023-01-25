Keyamo Called Yaradua A Man With “Half-Liver And Half-Brain” (Throwback Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JsA7aky6E3g
Keyamo this morning attacked Dino’s ’emi lokan’ theatrics.

A throwback video of Keyamo calling late President Yaradua “a man with half-liver and half-brain” have surfaced on the internet.

