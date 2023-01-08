Kidnapper Of 6-Year-Old Girl Arrested While Withdrawing Ransom Money In Ondo

Operatives of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested a suspected member of a kidnapping syndicate, Tochukwu Nworih, who abducted a six-year-old girl in her mother’s vehicle, IGBERETV reports.

The suspect and his gang were said to have abducted the child while the mother was buying some groceries.

The suspect, who called the parents of the victim, allegedly demanded N50 million as ransom and it was paid into an account.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Funmi Odunlami, in a statement on Saturday, January 7, said the suspect was nabbed by detectives while trying to withdraw his share of the ransom at a Point of Sales terminal, POS, in Akure, the state capital.

According to the PPRO, the victim’s mother, Mrs Chukwu-Ezedima, who met an empty car reported the incident to the police after all efforts to locate the daughter yielded no results.

He disclosed hat the arrest of Nworih led to the discovery of the little girl in the kidnappers’ den and she was rescued by the security operatives unhurt.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the offence, while the victim was rescued unhurt. The suspect will soon be arraigned in court,” the police spokesperson said.



