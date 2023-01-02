Kogi State Chief Of Staff, Pharm Asuku Pays WAEC Fees To Mark Birthday

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Chief Pharmacist Jamiu Asuku Abdulkereem the Chief of staff to the Kogi State Governor Paid 15 persons WEAC FEE across the 9 LGA’s in kogi east as part of His 2023 Birthday Celebration.

Congratulations to the Beneficiaries.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: