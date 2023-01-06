Kola Abiola Should Not Contest Against Me – Sowore (Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Omoyele Sowore has said that by virtue of everything he did for the Abiola family, he didn’t expect Kola Abiola to contest for the presidency against him.

This is another way of saying: I have paid my dues, it is my turn.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3xL0k4BVA9s

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: