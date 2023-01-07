Kwankwaso Made A Political Blunder On Peter Obi – OldNairalander (Opinion)

When Joe Biden won his first election as an American Senator, Obama was still a young naive college student.

But in 2008, he saw the potential in Obama and accepted to step down his Presidential ambition to become a running mate to the first black Presidential hopeful.

That singular act paved way for his Presidency today.

He may not say it publicly but I know he(Kwankwaso) is regretting the blunder.

As for his party, being PO’s running mate will not affect his candidates cos political parties can adopt another party’s candidate as their candidate for a particular position.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related