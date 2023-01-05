Kwankwaso Reveals Why He Didn’t Step Down For Obi

Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, the leader of the NNPP and a candidate for the position of president in the upcoming general election in February, discussed with the BBC on some important issues, including his reason for not supporting Peter Obi – the candidate for the position of President for the Labor Party.

Kwankwaso said that he is more experienced than Mr. Obi, “I have done various jobs; I worked for the government for 17 years, he did not do it, I became the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, he did not do it. Even our education, if you look at it, you will see it’s not the same.”



https://www.bbc.com/hausa/articles/cprneer7r3zo

