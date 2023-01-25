Kwara State University Declares Work-Free Day For PVC Collection

The Kwara State University has declared Wednesday 25th January, 2023, as work-free day to enable staff of the institution obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

According to a statement obtained by CAMPUS GIST Tuesday night issued by the Institution’s Registrar, Dr. Kikelomo Sallee, the approval was given by the Kwara State Government.

“In view of this, all Staff are directed to take advantage of the holiday to collect their PVC to enable them exercise their civic rights,” the Registrar said.

The statement, however, advised Staff on essential services to be at their duty posts, while the University will consider giving days off as appropriate.



