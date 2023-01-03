Lady Traveling To Katsina Kidnapped After Disclosing Her Destination On Facebook

Lady Travelling To Katsina Kidnapped After Disclosing Her Destination On Facebook

A woman identified as Ramlat Alh Shehu Aji was kidnapped on her way to Katsina state from Kagara in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger state after disclosing her destination on Facebook, IGBERETV reports.

Ramlat had on New Year Day, January 1, 2023, posted that she was on her way to Funtua but never arrived at her destination.

Her friend, Aisha Nasafe confirmed that she was kidnapped by suspected bandits in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna.

Meanwhile, friends and well wishers have taken to Facebook to pray for her rescue while others advised people against posting their locations on social media.

Fodio Mohammed Tanko wrote on Facebook;

“That is why people are warned not to tell their location if they are travelling, they should stop posting, these people are on social media, their informer are on Facebook etc. It’s not a nice thing to post that you are going to travel to a chicken town.”



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid026ZuD6uyJH65XSHiaqX9PVcV9y4PfeHG5vVbZLc4qGUC8EbTZx6bLvtG4tq5mNiWHl&id=100002037768140

https://igberetvnews.com/1435584/lady-travelling-katsina-kidnapped-disclosing-destination-facebook/

