Lagos Decries Unsafe Sale And Storage Of Fuel

The Lagos State Government has warned against unsafe fuel storage in homes, markets and workplaces which can result in fires with resultant loss of lives and properties.

This warning was disclosed by the Director General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola at the weekend following

SOS messages received from recidents of Festac over unsafe sale of fuel on the road which could endanger lives of citizens in the environs.

Mojola declared that the Commission was working with the The Lagos State Taskforce on monitoring and enforcement against public safety infractions across the State and will come down hard on persistent defaulters.

According to him, the dry weather occasioned by the harmattan weather, coupled with storage of fuel in homes, marketplaces, workplaces and the careless disposal of cigarettes stubs, adulterated fuel, electrical surges and sparks, petrol leakages, illegal wire connections often trigger to fires that can lead to loss of lives and properties.

He said The Commission as a regulatory agency saddled with the responsibility of ensuring safety of lives and properties carries out it’s activities through proactive process of policy formulation, setting safety standards, carrying out advocacy programs to promote safety culture in the State goes a long way to prevent accidents and protect the citizens.

He highlighted some preventable causes of explosions.

i. Do not store fuel at home, shops or marketplaces( it is extremely dangerous to place generating sets on decking of storey buildings; they should be kept outside the building and at a distance.

ii.Always ensure your generator is switched off before fueling.

iii. Endeavor to have a fire extinguisher in your home, shops and marketplaces.

iv. Do not leave electrical appliances on and unattended to, switch them off when not in use.

v. Do not overload sockets with multiple electrical appliances.

vi. Install smoke alarms/ detectors in your homes, offices and stores.

In case of emergency, pls call 112 or 767.

He therefore imploded and urged members of the public to support the government to fight menace of fire and gas incidences ravaging our polity.

Adewunmi Okoh(Mrs)

Deputy Director

Safety Commission, January 2, 2023.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related