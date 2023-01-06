Lagos Police PRO Reacts As Man Expresses His Hate For Nigerian Police Force

This post is heartbreaking – Lagos police PRO, Benjamin Hundeyin, reacts to a Nigerian man’s post expressing his hate for men of Nigerian Police force

The spokesperson of the Lagos state police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, has described as ”heartbreaking” a tweet shared by a Nigerian man expressing his utter hate for men of the Nigeria Police Force.

It all started when Hundeyin reacted to a tweet about a Police officer who got injured by a hit-and-run driver.

Reacting to Hundeyin’s post, the Nigerian man with the handle @MrOdanz said he would never help a dying police officer. His post reads;

”If I see a policeman dying by the roadside and needing help, God in heaven knows I will not help. I will jump and pass. I hate you guys. All of you Nigerian policemen. My experience with you guys have left me very bitter. Even you Mr. Ben, I hatenyou. You guys irritate me

“This post is heartbreaking. The cheering in the clmment section is more heartbreaking.” Hundeyin wrote with a sad face emoji, in response to MrOdanz’s tweet.

However, the Twitter user didn’t relent and further said he has never had a good experience with policemen.

