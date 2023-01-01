Let’s Learn God’s Word

7 REASONS WHY WE SHOULD ALWAYS FORGIVE ONE ANOTHER

Here are 7 reasons why we should always forgive one another:

Forgiveness is commanded by God in the Bible. In Colossians 3:13, it says, “Bear with each other and forgive one another if any of you has a grievance against someone. Forgive as the Lord forgave you.”

Forgiveness is an act of obedience to God and a way of demonstrating our love for him. In Matthew 6:14-15, Jesus says, “For if you forgive other people when they sin against you, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive others their sins, your Father will not forgive your sins.”

Forgiveness is a sign of humility and a way of recognizing our own need for God’s forgiveness. In Matthew 18:21-22, Peter asks Jesus how many times he should forgive someone who has wronged him, and Jesus replies, “I tell you, not seven times, but seventy-seven times.”

Forgiveness is a way of showing compassion and mercy towards others, just as God has shown compassion and mercy towards us. In Luke 6:36, Jesus says, “Be merciful, just as your Father is merciful.”

Forgiveness is essential for our own spiritual health and well-being. In Mark 11:25, Jesus says, “And when you stand praying, if you hold anything against anyone, forgive them, so that your Father in heaven may forgive you your sins.”

Forgiveness is a way of breaking the cycle of bitterness, anger, and resentment, and moving towards reconciliation and healing. In Ephesians 4:32, it says, “Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you.”

Forgiveness is a way of releasing others from the debt they owe us, just as God has released us from the debt of our sins. In Romans 4:7, it says, “Blessed are those whose transgressions are forgiven, whose sins are covered.”

