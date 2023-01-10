London Police Speak On Dokpes’s Arrest, Say It’s Connected To A Rape Allegation

The London metropolitan police have spoken on the incident involving Raymond Dokpesi , founder of Daar Communications.

According to a report by PUNCH , an email from the London police confirmed a “71-year-old man” was arrested on an allegation of rape at Heathrow Airport on Sunday.

The police added that the rape allegation happened in August 2019, and the date for further probe into the case has been fixed for early April.

However, Dokpesi’s identity was not confirmed in the correspondence.

“On Sunday, 8 January, a 71-year-old man was arrested at Heathrow Airport on suspicion of rape. The arrest relates to an allegation of rape in August 2019. The man has been bailed, pending further enquiries, to a date in early April. Enquiries into the circumstances continue,” the mail reads.

“Please, note that we don’t confirm the identity of any person who has been arrested but not charged.”

On Sunday, Dokpesi, who clocked 71 last year, was delayed by Immigration after a trip from Frankfurt on a Lufthansa airlines flight that arrived in the UK .

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain was on a London trip following the invitation of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the party, by the British government to share perspectives on issues around the next month’s presidential election in the country.

According to the management of AIT, Dokpesi’s media establishment, he was released after a couple of hours and his passport was stamped and he was cleared by British Immigration officials for entry into the country.

Dokpesi is the deputy director-general(technical and systems) of the PDP presidential campaign council.



https://www.thecable.ng/report-london-police-speak-on-dokpesi-incident-say-its-connected-to-rape-allegation/amp

