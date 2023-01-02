Lukaku Hails Osimhen Best Striker In Italy Now, Ahead Inter, Napoli Clash

Lukaku hails Osimhen best ahead Inter, Napoli clash

Inter striker, Romelu Lukaku, has hailed Napoli forward Victor Osimhen as the best striker now ahead of their clash in the Serie A on Wednesday.

The Nerazzurri take on Luciano Spalletti’s unbeaten side at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza as they attempt to cut the deficit with Lukaku set to face the Nigerian striker, Osimhen.

In a lengthy interview broadcasted by Italian television channel Sky Sport Italia on Sunday, the Belgian international warned that the Nerazzurri had not given up hope of winning the league, but are anticipating a tough encounter.

“Until a team has lifted a trophy everything is possible in football, we play for that,”Lukaku said.

“We’ll see at the end of the season, whoever lifts the trophy is the champion. For now, we’re still there, the season ends in June and we’ll only see then,” the Chelsea loanee declared.

“Napoli have a really strong coach, they are doing a great job, they have a lot of great players. They are in a good moment, they have Osimhen who scores a lot of goals, (Khvicha) Kvaratskhelia who is very strong.

“He (Osimhen) is really strong, he is the best now. We have to be honest, he’s doing really well and Napoli are first in the table. We have respect but not fear.”

The 23-year-old has become an important player in Spalletti’s side and his fine form has attracted interest from several top clubs in the Premier League with Liverpool, Manchester United, and Newcastle linked with the Nigerian.

With nine Serie A goals and two assists in 11 appearances, Osimhen has been central to Napoli’s fantastic performance this season and quest for the Scudetto in three decades.

