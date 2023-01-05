Man Banished From Enugu Community Over Death Of His Brother’s 5 Children (Pictures)

Man Banished From Enugu Community Over Death Of His Brother’s Five Children (Photos)

A man identified as Uwakwe Ugwuanyi, has been banished for life from Umuela village, Ibagwa-Aka community in Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State after he was accused of being responsible for many deaths in his family, IGBERETV reports.

According to reports, the villagers sang mourning songs, carried palm fronds as well as a mock coffin to the doorstep of Uwakwe on Tuesday, January 3, 2022. They alleged that within the last two years, no fewer than five youths had died in his family.

A member of the community, Bright King, in Facebook posts, claimed that the man killed five of his brother’s children. Bright wrote;

“For the people asking what happen to the picture I posted,this the really of our uncle in umuela ibagwa aka in Igbo eze south LGA who has killed five of his brothers children,He is still alive but we have restricted him from communicating to our brothers and sisters.”

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02mgdhE5PoaysTKWSrEfqMHW9q9zpZqbsvbJmX3fkCXX39dzXQHjXWKhmWAzaciPUal&id=100057356370587

Speaking to newsmen, a village source said that when people died in the family, the suspect always volunteered to go to the diviners for fact-finding.

Upon his return, the source continued, he would always inform the villagers that his late elder brother was responsible for the deaths.

But, things seemed to have gotten out of hand when another youth died in the family during the last Yuletide season.

The development forced the youths of the village to go to another diviner to know the cause of the deaths.

A family member, who preferred anonymity said: “Our brothers and sisters have been dying for a long time now. Anytime you want to go and search for what is happening to our family, Mr. Uwakwe will say he will do that for us,”

“When he comes back from the search he will tell you that his late brother, who is his elder brother is responsible for the death of the children; that his late elder brother had a problem with the gods; that the gods are the ones responsible for taking the life of the children.

“But the last one happened and the youths are very angry about his death. We decided to go and look for a solution together, which we did. We went to many places in search of a solution and the picture of the man kept on popping up that our uncle is responsible for all the death that has been happening in Umuela village in the Ibagwa-Aka community,”

“So, when we brought home what we saw, the entire village took a decision that he be banished from our community.”

https://igberetvnews.com/1435794/man-banished-enugu-community-death-brothers-five-children-photos/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related