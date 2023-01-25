Man Dies As Brother-In-Law Shoots Him On Manhood For Cheating On His Sister In Delta

A Man is currently on the run after he allegedly killed his brother-in-law for allegedly cheating on his sister identified as Mrs. Oshebini Hausa, in Delta State.

The Incident happened in Ileje community in Umunede, Ika North East Local Government Area of the State.

According to a report by Ika Weekly Newspaper, the ugly incident which occurred on Thursday January 12, 2023 attracted attention from many people in Ileje community and neighbouring communities.

The fleeing suspect, was said to have shot his brother-in-law following an altercation that ensued between the couple over infidelity allegation.

It was gathered that the sister of the runaway suspect had reported her late husband to her siblings alleging that he cheated on her.

It was also gathered that the suspect shot the deceased on his manhood which led to his death on the spot.



Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2023/1/man-shot-dead-by-his-brother-in-law-over-alleged-infidelity-in-delta-community.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related