One 36-year-old Emmanuel Egana Jimmy, who went missing six days in Jos, Plateau State, has been found. HGS Media Plus reports.

It was gathered that Jimmy went missing on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, while heading home from Bauchi Road in Jos.

A family source told Tudun Wada Broadcast on Monday, January 2, 2023, that Jimmy was abducted and taken to Kaduna State.

However, the source said that Jimmy was found and rescued somewhere in Kaduna after he managed to escape from his abductors’ den.

“He came back with ritual stuff on his body, it is as though they were in the process of whatever means of ritual rite before he escaped… he lost his way in the bush but was rescued by military men,” the source said.

“He was traumatised when he got home and could barely say more than three words ‘don’t kill me,” source added.



https://hgsmediaplus.com/2023/01/02/man-traumatized-after-escaping-from-kidnappers-den-in-kaduna/

