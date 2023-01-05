Man Who Came Home For Christmas Found Dead In His Car In Anambra (Graphic Pix, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BCXMXQ0T13s

Man who came home for Christmas found dead inside his car in Anambra

A 50-year-old man identified as Udoka Eze, who visited home for the Christmas holiday has been k!lled in Nawfija community in Anambra State.

According to eyewitnesses, the man was found dead in his red Toyota Camry car along Umunze road today January 4. In a video shared online, a resident said the man recently returned home for Christmas and was k!lled by unknown persons.

The spokesperosn of the state police command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident, said the vehicle was found along Umunze road, and that the d€ceased has been taken to the morgue, after a doctor pronounced him d€ad.

“Today 04/1/2023, police recovered an abandoned red Toyota Camry vehicle with reg No AGL 525 GA found along Umunze road.

Immediate search was conducted in the vehicle, and the lifeless body of a young man with marks of violence and with suspected gunshot injury was found in the car.

Further inquiries made revealed that the victim is one Mr. Udoka Eze ‘M’ aged 50yrs from Iyiafor Village, Owerezukala. He was confirmed d€ad by a doctor when taken to the hospital and the body has been deposited at the morgue. Investigation has since commenced.

The Command wants to use this opportunity to call on the witnesses of this incident to come forward with information that will assist in the ongoing investigation and patrols have been intensified in the area.” he said. https://www.instagram.com/reel/CnAf_Iqh3qB/?igshid=MzVlODdmYjc=

