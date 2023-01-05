Many Nigerian Marriages Have Ended Long Ago – Pastor Kinsgley Okonkwo

Relationship coach and founder of David Christian Centre (DCC) in Lagos State, Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo, has taken to his Twitter handle to state that many Nigerian marriages have ended a long time ago, IGBERETV reports.

He further said that a lot of them are just held together by society, poverty or kids

He wrote;

“Many Nigerian marriages have ended long ago, they are just being held together by society, poverty, or kids.

“Society because they are scared of what people will say, poverty because they can’t afford to leave, and kids because it’s a good excuse.

“Honestly I don’t even know if they should leave or continue the packaging. The decision is going to be hard no matter what is chosen.

“That is why I’m still very committed to preaching what we teach, that one family that gets it right makes all the difference.

“If you are single please follow what we are teaching, follow valid relationship guidelines. Life on the other side is not easy on those who ignored principles.”



https://twitter.com/kingsleypst/status/1610661145374871553?t=usn0c9yWM3q9STtM99tduQ&s=19

