Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo, has finally responded to his ex-fiancée, Fancy Acholonu’s apology on her Instagram page, IGBERETV reports.

Acholonu, on Thursday had apologised to the actor for calling off her engagement, noting that she still misses and loves him.

Reacting to the post, Ekubo in her comment section said he appreciates the apology.

He wrote, “@fancyacholonu I appreciate the apology, may God bless us all.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmwpz6OojL6/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

